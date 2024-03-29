"It's a cool test" - Duke Didier eager to see how he's grappling will fare against wrestler Ben Tynan

ONE MMA heavyweight contender Duke Didier returns to action as he faces Ben Tynan on April 5 as part of the loaded ONE Fight Night 21 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Didier looks to secure his first victory in ONE Championship after a close and heartbreaking split decision defeat at the hands of Jasur Mirzamukhamedov in June 2022 at ONE 158.

Ahead of his return, the 34-year-old Aussie spoke with the promotion and talked about how excited he is to test his wear against a fellow grappler in an MMA match, as he said:

"He's a very good wrestler. But I feel like I'm pretty good too. So it's a cool test. I've only fought a couple of grapplers in my career. It will be cool to fight another straight grappler and just try things out."

The Progression MMA representative is a fighter with a solid background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo who dominated the Oceanian region before he transitioned to MMA. Meanwhile, Tynan is an accomplished NCAA Division I wrestler.

'The Duke of Canberra' wants to use 'Vanilla Thunder' as a starting point to plot a course toward a potential world title shot that is currently reigned by the three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Duke Didier and Ben Tynan join the stacked card which is headlined by two world title fights

The Didier-Tynan tilt on April 5 is only part of an entertaining event that two world title bouts will headline. In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo will be defending his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Izaak Michell.

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel and challenger Alexis Nicolas will be the main attractions of the card as they will battle for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. Other top names included in the event are Kade Ruotolo, Jacob Smith, Hiroyuki Tetsuka, and Valmir Da Silva.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on April 5.