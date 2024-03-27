"Something I want to be pushing for" - Canadian rising star Ben Tynan gunning for a spot on ONE Fight Night 26 card in Denver

An ambition to be great goes a long way for a pro athlete and rising ONE heavyweight MMA talent Ben Tynan has that in spades.

The Elevation Fight Team fighter is the proud owner of an unblemished record in the amateur ranks through eight contests and has been undefeated in the professional MMA scene through five contests.

With a ton of steam behind him, 'Vanilla Thunder' is looking to build on his success with another big win at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 as he faces Australian standout Duke Didier.

From Tynan's perspective, getting the knockout win against 'The Duke of Canberra' could very well convince ONE Championship brass to give him a spot on its next US card, which will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In an interview with ONE Championship, that appears to be the Canadian fighter's goal as he aims to keep his MMA record in pristine condition against Didier:

"That's something I want to be pushing for. I'll beat this Australian up and then get ready for a fight here in Denver."

Ben Tynan impresses in ONE Championship debut

ONE Championship fans got their first glimpse at Tynan's abilities at ONE Fight Night 16 against South Korean knockout artist Kang Ji Won last November.

From the get-go, Tynan did not allow Kang's striking pedigree to take centerstage as he smothered him with his great wrestling ability to come out on top with an arm triangle submission in round three.

Didier's judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu background could cause problems for Tynan, but he is not about to let his momentum be taken from him.

ONE Fight Night 21 takes place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on April 5.

The event will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.