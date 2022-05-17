"It's crazy what we're doing" - Michael Bisping believes fighters should be done with weight cutting and move up a division

Michael Bisping believes that UFC fighters should abandon weight cutting and instead move up a division for good.

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson recently claimed that he might make a return to welterweight as he feels too skinny at 155 pounds. During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' stated that he thought the same about himself while cutting weight ahead of fights.

The former middleweight kingpin said that he was left disgusted after having a look at himself in the mirror after a grueling cut.

"You know what it's like when you weigh in, covered in the f*cking sweet sweat and everything. So, I was in the shower, I walked past a full-length mirror and I caught my reflection and I stopped and I looked, 'Look at the state of you, you skinny emaciated f*cking,' I looked ill, I looked sick. So, I understand Tony's point. Making 155, he's killing himself. Hey, who knows? Maybe 170 could be in the future."

Bisping added that every fighter should move up a weight class rather than going through the strenuous process of cutting weight.

"Everybody needs to be done with it. 155ers should fight at 170. 85ers at 205, we all just move up a weight class. Honestly, it's crazy what we are doing."

Catch the full episode below:

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor can beat Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira has established himself as the top lightweight on the planet through his body of work in the division. However, 'The Count' believes that 'Do Bronx' has a tendency to get hit and get dropped in his fights.

The Brazilian is looking to fight Conor McGregor next, but Bisping thinks the former champion's defensive vulnerability might be something that a knockout artist like 'The Notorious' can exploit.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about what's next for Charles Oliveira:

Bisping also noted Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier were all able to drop Oliveira in their recent fights. The Englishman believes this could give McGregor the opening he needs to triumph.

Edited by Harvey Leonard