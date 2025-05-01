Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant Dante Leon never expected that his rivalry with ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo would ever reach the global stage of ONE Championship.

In a recent talk with Cageside Press for his pre-fight interview, Leon was pleased with how he and Ruotolo have come a long way since fighting each other in 2020 and 2021, where they both split the results, as he stated:

"It's over three years really - at least two, three years since we've gone against each other. So it's crazy to think about how far we've come and see the huge changes in me and him, which should be here in the fight. I'm excited."

Check out Dante Leon's interview below:

The Canadian BJJ black belt is now set to challenge Ruotolo for his 26-pound golden belt on May 2 during the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Leon aims to not only become the new undisputed king of the weight class and go up 2-1 in his head-to-head score with the 22-year-old phenom, but also extend his win streak to three under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Dante Leon points out that the Ruotolo twins go all out in all of their matches

The Pedigo Submission Fighting representative gave the rightful credit to the Ruotolo twins for giving their best every time they enter competition, making them top athletes in the sport today.

According to Dante Leon, the twins give their 100 percent, and that is enough to make things work for them, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"You have to remember one thing about Tye and Kade, too, is when they do something, they go 100 percent. Even if it's a move that you look at on paper, it probably shouldn't work, or you see them do it and you're like, 'How did they make it work?' It's because they go 100 percent with everything they do."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

