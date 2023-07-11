“It’s criminally overlooked” - Francis Ngannou's incredible life story goes viral again after Tyson Fury fight announcement

A highly anticipated showdown is on the horizon as former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to enter the boxing ring against the WBC boxing heavyweight lineal champion Tyson Fury. The clash between these two formidable fighters is scheduled to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Ngannou's departure from the UFC to pursue a career in boxing was met with skepticism from many within the MMA community, who questioned his decision and speculated if he had missed out on a significant opportunity as the reigning heavyweight champion.
However, Francis Ngannou has had a remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in Batie, Cameroon, where he toiled in a sand quarry at the tender age of nine. 'The Predator' held a firm belief that his future lay in the realm of professional boxing. Overcoming immense adversity, including life-threatening situations during his travels in Africa and periods of homelessness on the streets of Paris, The 36-year-old's resilience ultimately led him to rebuild his life and ascend to the pinnacle of the UFC as a champion.
The life journey of Francis Ngannou has once again captured the attention of the public following the announcement of his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury. Twitter user George Mack condensed Ngannou's rise to success into a series of tweets in 2021. The story has now spread like wildfire across social media platforms, catching the eye of combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani and stirring the enthusiasm of passionate MMA fans and enthusiasts alike:
Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury bout rules
Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are set to engage in a boxing bout on October 28, adhering to standard boxing rules.
While 'The Gypsy King' currently holds the WBC heavyweight title, it won't be up for grabs when these fighters collide in the Middle East. Although no championship belts are at stake, the fight will be scored by a panel of three judges, utilizing the 10-point must system, spanning across ten rounds of three minutes each. The question remains whether this encounter will officially impact the professional records of both Fury and Ngannou.
Nevertheless, with the fight occurring in a regulated ring and overseen by the appropriate commission, it will effectively be treated as a professional boxing bout in all aspects.