“It’s criminally overlooked” - Francis Ngannou's incredible life story goes viral again after Tyson Fury fight announcement

A highly anticipated showdown is on the horizon as former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to enter the boxing ring against the WBC boxing heavyweight lineal champion Tyson Fury. The clash between these two formidable fighters is scheduled to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou's departure from the UFC to pursue a career in boxing was met with skepticism from many within the MMA community, who questioned his decision and speculated if he had missed out on a significant opportunity as the reigning heavyweight champion.

However, Francis Ngannou has had a remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in Batie, Cameroon, where he toiled in a sand quarry at the tender age of nine. 'The Predator' held a firm belief that his future lay in the realm of professional boxing. Overcoming immense adversity, including life-threatening situations during his travels in Africa and periods of homelessness on the streets of Paris, The 36-year-old's resilience ultimately led him to rebuild his life and ascend to the pinnacle of the UFC as a champion.

The life journey of Francis Ngannou has once again captured the attention of the public following the announcement of his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury. Twitter user George Mack condensed Ngannou's rise to success into a series of tweets in 2021. The story has now spread like wildfire across social media platforms, catching the eye of combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani and stirring the enthusiasm of passionate MMA fans and enthusiasts alike:

Francis Ngannou is fighting for the UFC heavyweight belt this weekend. His life story >>> Any movie that exists It's criminally overlooked.

• Francis' story is possibly the most superhuman high agency, grit and out the box thinking - ever.



• Francis' story is possibly the most superhuman high agency, grit and out the box thinking - ever. • I've been down internet rabbit holes of his story since hearing it on @joerogan • His story isn't the cliche "work hard, hustle and believe bro".

• Francis grew up in Batie, Cameroon in 1986.



• He was raised most of his life by his single mother, due to his violent father.



FRANCIS' CHILDHOOD • Francis grew up in Batie, Cameroon in 1986. • He was raised most of his life by his single mother, due to his violent father. • His earliest memories were the shame he felt hearing stories about his Dad being violent to his mother

• This weekend - he fights for the 2nd time against Miocic to try to become HW champ of the world



• Francis now lives in his dream house in Vegas. (Achieving his goal of living in the USA) • This weekend - he fights for the 2nd time against Miocic to try to become HW champ of the world The king of the back door @francis_ngannou

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury bout rules

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are set to engage in a boxing bout on October 28, adhering to standard boxing rules.

While 'The Gypsy King' currently holds the WBC heavyweight title, it won't be up for grabs when these fighters collide in the Middle East. Although no championship belts are at stake, the fight will be scored by a panel of three judges, utilizing the 10-point must system, spanning across ten rounds of three minutes each. The question remains whether this encounter will officially impact the professional records of both Fury and Ngannou.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VJkIiZJvZb

Nevertheless, with the fight occurring in a regulated ring and overseen by the appropriate commission, it will effectively be treated as a professional boxing bout in all aspects.

