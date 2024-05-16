"It’s a dangerous attitude" - Fans get critical of UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard's talent filtration process

Mick Maynard has shed light upon the approach that the UFC adopts when looking for fighters to sign. The combat sports community soon weighed in on the same, with several netizens criticizing Maynard and the promotion's talent filtration method.

The UFC's Vice President of Talent Relations, Maynard serves as the UFC matchmaker alongside fellow veteran matchmaker Sean Shelby. They also scout new talents that can be added to the UFC's main roster or to the leagues such as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality show and Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), which build talents for the main roster.

Maynard and Shelby generally refrain from discussing the nuances of their matchmaking and promotional obligations. Nevertheless, TKO, the UFC and WWE's parent company since 2023, has now tweeted a video of Maynard discussing the UFC's talent filtration process.

An excerpt from his comments read as follows:

"I've been doing matchmaking for around 20 years. I would love for some people to consider me to be the best to have ever done it. You know, there's so many aspects that Sean [Shelby] and I really concentrate on. Obviously, you've got to look at the record. You have to look at how they're, are they finishing fights. Quite frankly, if they're not finishing fights on the regional level, they're not gonna come into the biggest league in the world and finish people. That's important."

Check out Maynard's comments below:

Many fans particularly disagreed with Mick Maynard's assertion regarding finishes/stoppages (KO/TKO or submission wins) being paramount for regional fighters to enter the UFC. One fan suggested that other notable elements, too, must be considered:

"It's a dangerous attitude. Getting finishes might look good on paper, but you miss out on the intricacies that make fighters great. How they handle adversity, late round cardio etc. Plus what's stopping them picking fights with cans to get a 8-0 record all by first round KO?"

Multiple X users found Mick Maynard's logic faulty. Some feel winning is more significant than finishing and that the matchmaker is out of touch. Others insinuated that Maynard and other UFC execs are subservient to UFC CEO Dana White and follow his supposed approach of placing extreme emphasis on finishes.

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Mick Maynard underscores UFC talent filtration process and PI's success

Also in the video, Mick Maynard referenced the UFC PI (Performance Institute) -- the inaugural one in Las Vegas and the others in China and Mexico -- which are helping groom talents. He believes the UFC PI and other tools of talent acquisition have helped the sport of MMA evolve tremendously. Maynard said:

"Even if you look at the level of talent now, I believe, from eight years ago; obviously, this sport continues to evolve. You know, we have the PI now, the Performance Institute here in Vegas. We have one in Shanghai, China. Just opened one in Mexico."

Mick Maynard highlighted that the PI in Mexico City is doing great. He added that the scholarship program helps students avail world-class coaching, therapy, and other facilities. Furthermore, the matchmaker seemingly acknowledged that apart from someone's finishing prowess, the UFC is also interested in signing fighters like Conor McGregor who possess inherent star power.