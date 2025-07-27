"It's over for DDP" - Fans react as BJJ coach hypes up Khamzat Chimaev's cardio

Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio may no longer be a concern. In preparation for his UFC 319 against Dricus du Plessis, his coaches claim that he is running through rounds, walking through fresh training partners, and still staying ahead.Santos Studio Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Bernard Tovalaro described Chimaev as a fighter who doesn’t fade, even across extended grappling and wall work sessions. He believes that the undefeated fighter’s pace, control, and output have taken a visible leap.Speaking in a recent episode of JAXXON Behind The Brand, Tovalaro said:&quot;Khamzat's cardio's through the roof, you know... Like people can't hang with him... Everybody talks about his cardio this, his cardio that, and the guy's literally an animal. The way he trains, and he's like having fun at the same time, you know? That's why he's like murder or kill people or smash, however you want to say it, like in a cag,e is just because of the way he is.&quot;Check out the episode and the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to Chimaev's new training footage. One fan wrote:&quot;Ok, it's over for DDP. First round finish by whatever Khamzat wants.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;He should save all the gas, he will need it against DDP.&quot;&quot;Clearly, Dricus will be troubled by Khamzat.&quot;&quot;He looks like he has more cardio, let's go and new.&quot;&quot;Hope so, his gas tank has been garbage lately.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's new training footage. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]One big addition to Chimaev's camp has been strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta. Known for his work at The Treigning Lab, Calavitta has introduced new systems focused on cardio, recovery, and weight management. The same methods helped T.J. Dillashaw build his high-volume style.Gilbert Burns backs Dricus du Plessis to beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319Gilbert Burns sees Dricus du Plessis walking out of UFC 319 with his belt intact. The former UFC welterweight title challenger believes du Plessis is built for five-round wars.Burns described him as deceptively durable with power, size, and a gas tank that never fades. He believes Chimaev’s only chance is an early finish, which he doubts will happen. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Burns said:&quot;If Chimaev doesn't finish him in the first, or give him one more round, the second round, I don't think he can. I think it's going to be a long night, and Dricus can keep coming, keep coming. He gets stronger as the rounds are going. The guy doesn't quit, he doesn't break so, I got to go with Dricus on that one.&quot;Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (6:00):