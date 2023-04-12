While nothing has been made official as of yet, Jon Jones looks set to put his recently acquired heavyweight title on the line against Stipe Miocic later this year, prompting a prediction from a top-ranked UFC contender.

'Bones' continues to set the world alight each and every time he steps foot into the octagon, with his most recent outing being no different. Ciryl Gane is one of the most unique fighters in the division, but that didn't stop the Hall of Famer from putting on a display that echoed his dominant run as light heavyweight champion.

During a recent interview, whilst discussing the potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic title clash, fellow heavyweight standout Jairzinho Rozenstruik insisted that the fight will play out much differently to Jones' title-winning performance.

"[Jones vs. Miocic] it's definitely going to be a different kind of fight than the fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. But, I think Jon Jones wins that one as well."

'Bigi Boy' is hoping to make a title charge of his own, having cut his losing streak with a huge 23-second knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC 282. Despite struggling to put together a winning run since his loss to Francis Ngannou, the Suriname native can put himself right back amongst the elite in the weight class with a win next time out.

The powerhouse will face the dangerous rising talent of Jailton Almeida, who has seemingly found a home in the UFC heavyweight division, beating both Parker Porter and Shamil Abdurakhimov, alongside a catchweight bout win over Anton Turkalj in recent times.

Check out what Jairzinho Rozenstruik had to say regarding the potential Jones/Stipe fight in the video below.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: When is the blockbuster heavyweight bout rumored to happen?

It has all gone rather quiet between both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic's camps, but rumors are reporting that the heavyweight icons are set to collide during International Fight Week on July 8.

With fight announcements coming thick and fast for upcoming events, there is still no news regarding the clash of titans, though all involved, including Dana White, have highlighted UFC 290 as the most likely destination for the fight.

While the UFC 290 card isn't close to being complete, there are multiple confirmed bouts for the event. Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight throne on the line against Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno meets Alexandre Pantoja for the third time, this time with flyweight gold up for grabs.

