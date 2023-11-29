“It’s my destiny to win this belt” - Aussie big man Alex Roberts ready to capture ONE Championship gold against Roman Kryklia

Every fighter needs confidence to be successful in the sport, and Alex Roberts has boatloads of it.

The Australian big man will make his ONE Championship debut next month when he takes on ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17.

The all-Muay Thai card goes down on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Roberts, the reigning WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, knows Kryklia could be the toughest fighter he’ll face, but that doesn’t faze him one bit.

In an interview with Fight News Australia, Roberts said he’s destined to beat Kryklia and stamp his mark on the promotion’s history.

Alex Roberts said:

“That’s a dream come true because ONE’s kind of the pinnacle of combat sports. It’s the largest organization, it’s absolutely massive, so to have the opportunity to be the first is something that I feel very blessed and grateful for.”

He added:

“I believe that it’s my destiny to win this belt. I’m going out there in two weeks' time and I’m going to put on an absolute spectacular show and get the job done as I always do.”

‘The Viking’ is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet, and his matchup against Kryklia already has the potential to become a late contender for Fight of the Year honors.

ONE Fight Night 17 is ONE Championship’s 12th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Alex Roberts expects instant classic against Roman Kryklia in Bangkok

Heavyweight fighters always carried a certain mystique, and Alex Roberts believes he and Roman Kryklia will pull off an instant classic in their world title matchup in Bangkok.

In an interview with 24ssports, Roberts said he expects nothing but an absolute spectacle when he takes on the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion at Lumpinee.

Roberts said:

“ONE Fight Night 17 will be explosive. There will be two heavyweights who will be absolutely 100 percent at the start. We’re going to go in there and win in a great fight. It will be one for eternity.”