“It will be one for eternity” - Alex Roberts expects instant classic in heavyweight monster mash against Roman Kryklia

Alex Roberts has yet to make his ONE Championship debut, but he believes his impending world title matchup will be one for the record books.

The Australian big man will face Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with 24ssports, the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion said there’s no better spectacle than two hulking heavyweights trading bombs for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Alex Roberts said:

“ONE Fight Night 17 will be explosive. There will be two heavyweights who will be absolutely 100 percent at the start. We’re going to go in there and win in a great fight. It will be one for eternity.”

Roberts, however, is facing a fighter who might be the most feared heavyweight striker on the planet.

Kryklia, who stands at a towering 6-foot-7, is the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion.

ONE Fight Night 17 is ONE Championship’s 12th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Alex Roberts reveals ONE Championship has always been the goal

Alex Roberts always knew that ONE Championship would be the pinnacle of his career, and that mission is about to reach a crescendo in just a couple of weeks.

The 6-foot-4 striker from Perth said in the same interview with 24ssports that he planned out how his career would turn out.

Roberts pointed out that the WBC straps would be his stepping stone to get into the world’s largest martial arts organization.

He said:

“A few years ago, I wrote down the steps on the whiteboard. The WBC belts were basically the stepping stone: the WBC national title, the national title, the international title, and the world title [titles]. And after that came ONE championship.”