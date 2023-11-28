“This is the biggest stage in the world” – Alex Roberts dreams of chance to compete on global platform at ONE Championship

At ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8, Alex Roberts is set to make his ONE Championship debut with a big assignment on his hand.

Having fallen in love with Muay Thai after his first glimpse of it in the gym, the Australian slugger has dedicated his life to it and now finds himself in an opportunity where it has all been worth it.

It’s rare to find both martial artists that step inside the Circle at 6-foot-3 let alone Muay Thai strikers.

Fortunately, that’s exactly what ‘The Viking’ brings to the table, making him a perfect fit to fight for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

It simply doesn’t get much bigger than headlining a ONE Fight Night on your promotional debut as a striker.

In an interview with 24ssports, Roberts spoke about raising his game to match the platform that he is now competition on and how he finds motivation in this big step up:

“That just takes it to another level, doesn’t it? That’s the kind of level we’re jumping to, and now it’s as high as it can get. This is the biggest stage in the world and the most stares you’ll ever get.”

Alex Roberts has the odds stacked against him for his ONE debut

Alex Roberts is extremely grateful for this opportunity to showcase his skills on the biggest platform he has ever stepped foot onto.

Becoming a part of ONE Championship’s roster of elite strikers has him reflecting on his journey to this point but he can’t afford to get caught up in the moment.

Roman Kryklia is out to become a two-sport and two-division world champion on December 8.

The 6-foot-7 Ukranian is unbeaten under the ONE Championship banner and as the holder of the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship, he is no stranger to this stage.

If Roberts is to cause the upset on his debut, he has to be in the moment rather than celebrating the moment instead of the outcome.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.