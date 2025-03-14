“It’s a dog eat dog world” - Denis Puric says Nabil Anane will thrive in his underdog role against Superlek at ONE 172

Denis Puric knows the odds are stacked against Nabil Anane in his world title unification match against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Japan.

Nevertheless, the Bosnian slugger is confident that the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion would have a different kind of hunger when he faces Superlek in their rematch.

Anane will take on Superlek for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric said that while Anane is the underdog in the match, he has more to prove than the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Denis Puric said:

"No, Nabil is the underdog here. I think he's the less talented fighter, but he's also a dog. It's a dog eat dog world, baby. So let's see."

Anane holds an impressive 6-1 record in his ONE Championship run, with his lone loss in the promotion coming at the hands of Superlek in his debut in June 2023.

To shake off the early setback, the Thai-Algerian rising star went on a blistering six-fight winning streak culminating in his first-round conquest of Nico Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in January.

Anane now looks to exorcise his past demons in possibly the biggest fight of his young career.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Denis Puric roots for Nabil Anane in world title unification match against Superlek at ONE 172

Nabil Anane may be a huge underdog in his world title unification match against Superlek Kiatmoo9, but Denis Puric is going all-in with his chips on the 6-foot-4 phenom.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric said Superlek is the conventional favorite against Anane for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Puric, however, is always one for the stories and wants to see Anane do the unthinkable in one of the most hallowed grounds in martial arts.

"If we're being realistic, you've got to go with experience. So I think Superlek wins. But I hope this guy surprises me because I like that s***. I like those kinds of stories. Those are the best stories. So yeah, I hope Nabil wins."

