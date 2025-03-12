“Those are the best stories” - Denis Puric says it’s going to be wild if Nabil Anane pulls of upset vs Superlek

Canadian-Bosnian veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric isn't ruling out a massive upset taking place in Japan next weekend.

At ONE 172 in Saitama, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will attempt to unify the division's throne with a victory over interim titleholder, Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane.

Puric will be watching that fight closely, as both Superlek and Anane are potential opponents for the 39-year-old.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, 'The Bosnian Menace' says he would be ecstatic for a Nabil Anane upset win.

The Team CSK representative said:

"If we're being realistic, you got to go with experience. So I think Superlek wins. But I hope this guy surprises me because I like that s***. I like those kind of stories. Those are the best stories. So yeah, I hope Nabil wins."

Needless to say, fans as well as Puric will be tuning in closely to watch all the action unfold. The fate of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title hangs in the balance.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane battle for bantamweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE 172 in Japan

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand will square off with interim champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand in a highly anticipated world title unification bout.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

