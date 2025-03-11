“It’s not going to be the same” - Nabil Anane has vengeance in mind in world title unification bout with Superlek at ONE 172 

Nabil Anane says Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be in for a rude awakening if he thinks he can breeze through him similar to their first meeting.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion handed Anane a humbling first-round loss at ONE Friday Fights 22 back in 2023.

It just so happened to be the 20-year-old's first foray in the world's largest martial arts organization. Nabil Anane has turned the page since, winning six straight bouts and the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown to set up a long-awaited rematch with his tormentor.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Thai-Algerian phenom promised to get even and unify the 145-pound belts by notching the biggest win of his young career at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

"It was a big lesson, and I learned a lot in that fight. I’m sure that it’s not going to be the same this time.”

Superlek and Anane's do-over will be one of five world title bouts scheduled to go down in the blockbuster spectacle in Japan on March 23 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

Truth be told, most pundits expected Nico Carrillo to be Superlek's next challenger. However, Anane certainly earned his rematch by blasting 'King of The North' into oblivion at ONE 170 last January.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout will look to shock the world again at ONE 172 by pulling off the upset against 'The Kicking Machine'.

Johan Ghazali says Nabil Anane's length isn't the only thing Superlek must watch out for

Standing at a monstrous 6-foot-4 with pterodactyl-like wingspan, Nabil Anane is indeed a walking anomaly in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

However, as far as Johan Ghazali is concerned, it's not the only thing alarming about the interim 145-pound Muay Thai king.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, 'Jojo' also raved about Anane's crushing power, which grew more potent after losing to Superlek.

"What I've been most impressed by Nabil is his ability to put his power to good use... Yeah, the reach is there, his frame and all, but his power has made the difference in all of his fights since that Superlek loss."

Catch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

