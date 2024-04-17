"It's too easy for him" - Smilla Sundell in awe of Tawanchai's fluidly effortless striking

Smilla Sundell has praised Tawanchai for his world-class striking skills.

In May 2023, Tawanchai made his ONE Championship debut, defeating Sean Clancy by third-round knockout. Since then, the Thai superstar has established promotional records of 6-1 in Muay Thai and 2-0 in kickboxing, leading to him becoming the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Tawanchai's impressive run has earned the respect of fans and his peers. During an interview with ONE, women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell had this to say about the two-sport fighter:

"There's no competition in it. He's like a cat playing with a rat. It's too easy for him sometimes. He doesn't even try."

In October 2023, Tawanchai secured a unanimous decision kickboxing win against Jo Nattawut, who took the fight on short notice. Following a bounce-back win against Luke Lessei, Nattawut earned the opportunity to avenge his defeat when he challenges the Thai superstar for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Tawanchai vs. Nattawut 2 will take place in the ONE 167 co-main event on June 7. The event, featuring two world title fights, goes down inside the Impact Arena in Thailand and can be watched for free on US Primetime by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Smilla Sundell scheduled for next Muay Thai world title defense

Before ONE 167, Smilla Sundell will defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event.

Standing in the 19-year-old's way is Natalia Diachkova, who holds a promotional record of 4-0 after dominating in the 2023 ONE Friday Fights circuit.

Diachkova has proved she deserves a shot at dethroning Sundell. With that said, it'll be easier said than done, as 'The Hurricane' has looked unbeatable during her three promotional fights against Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

ONE Fight Night 22 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 3 event can be watched live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : Will Smilla Sundelland Tawanchai win their upcoming fights? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback