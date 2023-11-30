“It’s not easy to be this skillful” – Buakaw shares why ‘tough’ Stamp Fairtex is a true role model of Muay Thai

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek admires the hard work and skillfulness of reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

In September, Stamp made ONE Championship history when she captured the vacant atomweight MMA title, making her the first fighter in promotional history to capture world titles in three different sports.

Speaking about her meteoric rise from Muay Thai standout to MMA superstar, Buakaw shared his admiration for Stamp’s dedication and believes that she is a role model for anyone aspiring to achieve their goals in the art of eight limbs.

“She's a role model of Muay Thai. She's tough and skillful. It's undoubtedly an outcome of hard practice. It's not easy to be this skillful. One has to come a long way to be on the top.”

After claiming the Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships in her first two appearances with the promotion, Stamp Fairtex is forever etched in the ONE history books following her win over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Friday Nights 14 on Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex is always looking to improve her skills

Stamp’s striking skills are second to none, but the Thai superstar knows that she still has some work to do when it comes to improving her work on the ground.

“I still have to really develop myself [as a grappler],” she told the New York Post. “I don't really think I'm that skilled. I really need to develop myself still [in terms of my grappling].”

Stamp is an impressive 11-2 in mixed martial arts competition. However, her two losses came via submission. The first occurred during the early days of her transition against Alyona Rassohyna.

She bounced back, winning three straight en route to earning her first ONE world title opportunity against former atomweight queen Angela Lee. Stamp lost the bout by way of submission in the closing moments of the second round.

18 months later, she left Singapore Indoor Stadium with 26 pounds of MMA gold around her waist.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.