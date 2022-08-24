"It's so easy for someone to just tweet something really ridiculous" - When Joe Rogan discussed the impact of social media with JRE guest Dave Mustaine

When Joe Rogan recently sat down to speak with musician Dave Mustaine on episode #1861 of the JRE podcast, the host mentioned the impact of social media in the modern world compared to a few decades ago.

Mustaine joined Metallica when he was just 20 years old during the early days of the band's existence. He stated that back then, there wasn't any management for artists to help them navigate the negative side of being famous. However, Rogan followed up by suggesting that it's now easier for celebrities to make mistakes due to easy access to social media:

"Well specifically, in this day and age with social media, it's so easy for someone to just tweet something really ridiculous without someone saying 'Hey, don't f****ng say that you're on adderall, sit down, don't write that down, don't say that.'"

Watch the full JRE clip here:

Joe Rogan has often found himself at the center of controversy after saying or doing something on his podcast, which a few decades ago might not have been seen or heard by the masses due to the lack of technology.

The UFC commentator often shares his opinion on social media on a wide range of topics, especially drug use, with Rogan seemingly being a big advocate for the recreational use of drugs. The podcaster recently called out U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Twitter after government authorities seized a large quantity of drugs and posted about the capture on the platform.

Joe Rogan @joerogan CBP @CBP



MORE: On Wednesday, two U.S. citizens returning from Canada had their vehicle examined by Champlain CBP officers. The inspection led to officers seizing ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar.MORE: go.usa.gov/xJWBU On Wednesday, two U.S. citizens returning from Canada had their vehicle examined by Champlain CBP officers. The inspection led to officers seizing ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar.MORE: go.usa.gov/xJWBU https://t.co/Q8TzD2sMjX You should take all these drugs and rethink your life. twitter.com/CBP/status/153… You should take all these drugs and rethink your life. twitter.com/CBP/status/153…

Who is Joe Rogan's latest JRE podcast guest Dave Mustaine?

For many thrash metal fans, Dave Mustaine is a household name, being the co-founder of the legendary band Megadeth. The 60-year-old was also one of the founding members of Metallica. However, in 1983 the guitarist left the band due to many issues, including personal disputes and addiction.

Joe Rogan's podcast guest has seen most of his musical success come while creating music for Megadeth, with the musician having an estimated net worth of $14 million dollars due to his legendary career.

Listen to the full JRE podcast episode here:

Mustaine now identifies as a born-again Christian, despite the reputation of thrash metal and rock music in general. The musician has often opposed the support of gay marriage due to his faith, saying that he wouldn't support making them legal during an interview in 2012.

Joe Rogan and his guest spoke about a wide range of topics during the episode, including Mustaine's faith, drugs and life as a rock star in the early 1980s.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak