"It's a fact!" - Dana White claims Kamaru Usman is not far off from taking Welterweight GOAT status from Georges St-Pierre

With a staggering knockout win over top contender Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman broke Georges St-Pierre's record of consecutive wins in the welterweight division.

Prior to UFC 258, both Kamaru Usman and GSP were tied at 12 in the number of wins they have secured in the 170 lbs division in a row. On Saturday night, going through Gilbert Burns with a clinical performance, Kamaru Usman broke his record and took his streak to 13, and defended his welterweight belt a third time.

However, when it comes to total wins in a row, Kamaru Usman currently ties with GSP, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Max Holloway, and Demetrious Johnson at 13. The last fight GSP fought in UFC was at middleweight, where he defeated Michael Bisping to pick up the 185 lbs. belt.

Dana White: It's undeniable that Kamaru Usman will go down as the best welterweight

A couple of days before the pay-per-view event, UFC president Dana White had said in an interview with TMZ Sports that if he wins against Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman will be paving his way towards the GOAT status.

A reminder what’s at stake:



If Usman wins:

* He retains the belt.

* He breaks GSP’s record for most wins in a row at 170 (13)

* He ties Khabib for second-most wins in a row to start a UFC career. Anderson Silva has the record (16).



If Burns wins:

* First Brazlian 170 UFC champ. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 14, 2021

Answering a reporter's question at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, Dana White reflected on the same, reiterating that Kamaru Usman will go down in history as the greatest welterweight to ever fight.

"He just broke his record tonight... Absolutely! I mean if you look at what he just did, he just broke his record tonight for consecutive wins, and if this guy keeps rolling. What we were saying earlier, if Usman can keep doing what he's doing, he's gonna go down as the greatest welterweight ever - it's a fact. Just look at who he has fought and who he has to fight here and in the future - it's undeniable that this guy will go down as the best welterweight. The question is where will he go down in the history of the sport," Dana White said.

Watch the full interview of Dana White at the post-fight media call.