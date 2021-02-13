Whose UFC streak will Kamaru Usman break if he wins at UFC 258: Khabib, Jon Jones or GSP?

Kamaru Usman is currently undefeated in UFC and on a 12-fight winning streak. 'The Nigerial Nightmare' will put his welterweight belt on the line against Gilbert Burns at the upcoming UFC 258 on Saturday night. This will be his third title defense in the 170 lbs. weight class.

After picking up the belt from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235, he went on to successfully defend his title twice - first with a jaw-breaking TKO over Colby Covington, and then against Jorge Masvidal.

It's been confirmed that Colby Covington suffered a broken jaw after a massive right hand from Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. What a hit!https://t.co/zFaxB2fxo4 pic.twitter.com/4xX1eFwttz — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 15, 2019

Jorge Masvidal was not the original opponent Kamaru Usman was supposed to face at UFC 251. It was Gilbert Burns who was scheduled to fight him in that pay-per-view, but had to withdraw with ten days to go because of a positive COVID test. Masvidal stepped in on 6 days' notice in what became one of the highest selling PPVs of 2020.

Now, Kamaru Usman will finally face Gilbert Burns, who is the top contender of the welterweight division.

Will Kamaru Usman break the record of Khabib, Jones, or GSP?

In an interview earlier with TMZ Sports, Dana White predicted that if Kamaru Usman can go through Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, he will be cementing his legacy as one of the greatest welterweights of all times, possibly event earn himself the GOAT status.

"Usman is one of those quiet killers. This guy doesn't go out beating his chest, acting like a lunatic. Keeps his head down. He works hard... He's about to break GSP's record and if he can get through Gilbert Burns on Saturday night, which is going to be a tough fight. He's the guy that will just keep grinding and one day we're all going to wake up and go wow. We're all going to be talking about GOAT status with this guy."

If Kamaru Usman wins his fight at UFC 258, he will be taking his UFC record to 13-0 and match that of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, and Jon Jones. All three have the record of 13 consecutive wins in UFC, which is the second longest winning streak in UFC.

While Khabib and GSP retired while remaining undefeated, Jon Jones' streak was broken when his win against Daniel Cormier in July, 2017 was overturned to No Contest. These three share the record with two other fighters - Demetrious Johnson and Max Holloway. Johnson's streak was broken when he lost his title to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227, while Holloway's was broken by a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.

If Kamaru Usman can win on February 13, he will join the elite club of 13-fight win streaks in UFC. There is only one name ahead of them - Anderson 'Spider' Silva with a streak of 16 UFC wins from June, 2006 to July, 2013.