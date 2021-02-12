UFC 258 Live Stream: How much will it cost to watch the UFC fight tonight live

Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC welterweight belt against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258. The pay-per-view event will feature a women's flyweight division clash between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso in the co-main event.

UFC 258 will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Viewers will have to subscribe to the ESPN+ streaming service to be able to purchase the main card PPV.

The PPV is priced at $69.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can save on their first ESPN pay-per-view by purchasing a discounted combo package for the UFC 258 pay-per-view as well as an annual subscription of ESPN+.

The package comes at $89.98, allowing the subscribers to save up to 30% on the total cost of a separate annual subscription and pay-per-view buy. From the next year, the said subscribers will be charged at the regular rate. ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

When and where will UFC 258 stream?

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass from 6:15 pm ET and the prelims will air on ESPN and ESPN+ from 8 pm ET. The PPV main card is scheduled to start from 10 pm ET, which means the headliners will enter the cage sometime around 12:30-1:00 am.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman will be defending his 170 lbs. title a third time at the UFC 258 main event against Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 251, but Burns had to withdraw because of a positive COVID test. Jorge Masvidal replaced him in that event, but failed to pick up the title.

The fight against Gilbert Burns will be a tough one, but if Kamaru Usman manages to pull off a third successful title defense, he will have a 13-0 undefeated streak in UFC. Till date, only five fighters have managed to secure a 13-0 streak, and two of them - Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov - retired remaining undefeated. Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Max Holloway had their streaks broken at 13.

The UFC president Dana White himself heaped praise on Kamaru Usman, saying he was on his way towards becoming one of the GOATs of MMA.

"Usman is one of those quiet killers. This guy doesn't go out beating his chest, acting like a lunatic. Keeps his head down. He works hard... He's about to break GSP's record and if he can get through Gilbert Burns on Saturday night, which is going to be a tough fight. He's the guy that will just keep grinding and one day we're all going to wake up and go wow. We're all going to be talking about GOAT status with this guy," Dana White told TMZ Sports"