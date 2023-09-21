"It's not my fault you didn't Google" - Dillon Danis denies hacking Nina Agdal's Snapchat for allegedly private explicit images

Dillon Danis has addressed the allegations that he hacked Nina Agdal's Snapchat account and illegally secured private images and videos of her.

Since being booked to face YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing match, Danis has relentlessly targetted Agdal, who happens to be Paul's fiance. He has made a number of distasteful comments regarding Agdal, besides posting NSFW photos and videos of her.

Many of the photos and videos were reportedly doctored to malign the Danish supermodel's image as a public personality.

Meanwhile, Agdal sued Danis and secured a restraining order against him. In the lawsuit against Danis, she accused him of causing her emotional distress, humiliation, and reputational harm. The lawsuit highlights that one particular social media post by Danis on August 11, 2023, reportedly violated federal and state law.

Furthermore, Logan Paul has put forth a video and social media post, harking back to his recent DAZN X Series face-to-face session with Danis. Paul suggested that certain parts of their conversation were edited out of the video posted to YouTube by DAZN. 'The Maverick' claimed that Danis wanted them removed because the clips showed that he (Danis) admitted to having committed a federal crime.

'El Jefe' then took to X (formerly Twitter) and shot down Paul's federal crime accusation. Additionally, he indicated that Agdal's photos and videos posted by him were already publicly available online. The BJJ and MMA fighter said:

"No federal crime has been committed. You're just listening to the lies of your fiancée in order to save her self-image. Everything is public, and I will prove that. It's not my fault you didn't Google her name before you put a ring on that Th*t."

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Danis alluded to the fact that Agdal, in her lawsuit, has claimed that he illegally obtained her private content by hacking her Snapchat account. Rejecting the hacking claims, 'El Jefe' said:

"I'm actually flattered that she thinks I'm smart enough to hack a Snapchat. And also, as if years ago I knew they were going to get married and kept them for this moment"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of some of Danis and Paul's tweets below:

Screenshots of Danis and Paul's tweets

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight possibly jeopardized by Nina Agdal's lawsuit against 'El Jefe'

Dillon Danis is booked to make his professional boxing debut against Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing) in one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. The Danis-Paul matchup will transpire at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023.

Heading into the highly-anticipated Danis-Paul showdown, current BKFC fighter and former UFC star Mike Perry has been brought in as the official backup/replacement fighter.

Given Dillon Danis' reputation for withdrawing from fights and his ongoing lawsuit battle against Nina Agdal, there's been speculation that he might pull out of his boxing match against Logan Paul. Ergo, rumors are rife that Paul could potentially end up boxing Perry instead.