"It's not a fight!" - Former UFC referee criticizes Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather, unlikely to watch event

A former UFC referee recently offered his thoughts on the reports about a potential boxing matchup between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather. The individual voiced his displeasure with the news, stating that he is uninterested in watching the two boxing legends fight due to their power disparity.

According to multiple reports, Tyson and Mayweather have agreed to face each other in an exhibition boxing contest next year. However, more details such as the date and location have yet to be announced.

During a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, veteran referee John McCarthy gave his take on the matter, saying:

''That is ridiculous...Oh, I have no problem with Mike [Tyson] making the money. I just, is it something I want to watch? No...Well, let's be honest. Even at you know, Tyson will end up being what, 59 years old by the time the fight takes place, even at that advanced age, because what I want to say Mayweather's close to 50. He's coming up on it. But Mayweather couldn't hurt fu*king Tyson if he allowed him to just fu*king sit there and hit him for fu*king the first round without touching him. He just doesn't hit hard, okay? He's not a power hitter.''

He continued:

''I just look at it. You know that Floyd is getting on the phone and Mike is getting on the phone and they're saying, ''okay, I'm not going to hit you hard. You know, we'll just do this. We'll do that. We'll make it look good.'' So, it's not a fight. It's not a fight!...that's why it's like, I could care less.''

Check out John McCarthy's comments below (1:23:05):

Tyson is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Jake Paul last year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Meanwhile, Mayweather's exhibition matchup with John Gotti III last August ended in a draw.

Mike Tyson issues statement regarding a fight with Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are expected to meet inside a boxing ring next year. The former world heavyweight champion recently expressed his thoughts in a press release, saying:

''This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!''

