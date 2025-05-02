"It's going to be exciting and busy" - ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo reveals expansion plans of Costa Rica base

Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Tye Ruotolo recently shared that he and his team will slowly expand their gym in Costa Rica in the coming years to juggle their responsibility of competing and teaching.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king stated this during his recent appearance on JitsMagazine's YouTube channel, where he said:

"So, we're going to be having some affiliates probably in the next couple years. We're just looking to get the headquarters set first and make sure we got the foundation dialed in. But we're really excited moving forward and we're going to have to be splitting our time between competing and teaching. We're looking forward to it. We've always loved teaching, and it's going to be exciting and busy next couple years."

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

Aside from building their gym there, Tye Ruotolo and his twin Kade have been enjoying the country for quite some time now, especially the beautiful beaches where they swim and surf.

Tye Ruotolo says that his gym is now operational in Costa Rica, with his dad as the main man

The Atos representative also shared that the gym is now fully operational, and his dad is the main man there currently. Alongside the gym, the 22-year-old phenom also said that they have a house there to boot.

Tye Ruotolo revealed this update during the same interview with JitsMagazine:

"It's killer. We got the gym up and running and we got the main house there with it. It's everything we've dreamed of since we were little kids. My dad's there full-time, manning the fort."

Ruotolo is now on the tail end of his preparation for his world title defense against rival Dante Leon on May 2 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which emanates in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

