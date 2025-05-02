“Up and running” - Tye Ruotolo gives an update on the status of his Costa Rica gym

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo was happy to share that his and twin brother Kade's dream gym in Costa Rica is finally up and running. It is a realization of a long-sought goal that he said they are happy to share with the entire family.

He excitedly gave the update in an interview with Jits Magazine on YouTube, claiming that their long passion project turned out to be the way they envisioned it. Tye Ruotolo said:

"It's killer. We got the gym up and running and we got the main house there with it. It's everything we've dreamed of since we were little kids. My dad's there full-time, manning the fort."

Watch the interview below:

The Costa Rica gym is designed to serve as Tye and Kade Ruotolo's training spot when they are there.

Construction of the facility was considerably aided by the twins' earnings from ONE Championship since coming on board in 2022 and the many $50,000 performance bonuses they have earned from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong along the way.

Tye Ruotolo seeks to continue dream run in ONE Championship

While he has achieved one of his martial arts goals of having his training facility, Tye Ruotolo seeks to continue his dream in ONE Championship in his scheduled return to action this week.

The 22-year-old Atos standout is featured at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthroranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2. He will defend the welterweight submission grappling world title against Canadian Dante Leon in the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Apart from successfully defending his world title, Tye Ruotolo is also out to extend his undefeated run in ONE, which currently stands at seven straight.

ONE Fight Night 31 marks the second defense of Ruotolo of the world title he won in November 2023.

The event is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

