Tye Ruotolo lauds his parents’ foresight in starting him and twin brother Kade in jiu-jitsu early in their lives

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo looked back with gratitude to his parents' vision and decision to start him early in martial arts. He said it went a lot in setting him up for a solid career in jiu-jitsu.
He spoke about in an interview with Jits Magazine on YouTube, highlighting where he and twin brother Kade are now in jiu-jitsu is a direct result of having a solid early start to the sport.
Tye Ruotolo said:
"Growing up, Kade and I never really had a chance or an option. My dad, before we were potty trained, he was wrestling around with us and making sure that we were going to be good jiu-jitsu fighters. It was really weird for our parents to have that kind of vision so young because there was no money in the sport or anything or really much opportunity like that."
Watch the interview below:
Tye Ruotolo, 22, has established a solid professional career in jiu-jitsu. He has won both in IBJJF and ADCC and then continuing his success now in ONE Championship.
In the 'Home of Martial Arts', the Atos standout has been undefeated in seven matches to date, becoming the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion along the way.
Tye Ruotolo says he is ready to defend world title coming off an injury
Tye Ruotolo said he is ready to return and defend the welterweight submission grappling world title notwithstanding he is coming off an extended break because of injury.
He made this known in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his title defense on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video. It will be his first match back after suffering a knee injury last August outside of the promotion:
"I feel like the more I get asked, the more people are trying to ask. You know what? What I realized is that for sure, if you don't compete, there's gonna be a certain level of nerves you're gonna feel. And at the end of the day, it's all mental, you know?" Ruotolo said of his return to action.
At ONE Fight Night 31, Ruotolo will be challenged by familiar foe in Dante Leon of Canada. The two met twice before joining ONE Championship and took a victory each.
ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.