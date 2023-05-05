Tye Ruotolo says ONE’s bonuses helped him build dream gym in Costa Rica

The performance bonuses that Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade have earned under ONE Championship to date have done a lot in helping them complete their dream training facility in Costa Rica.

A long passion project of theirs, the gym, located in Marbella, Guanacaste, home to exotic beaches, is envisioned to serve as both the twins’ training spot when they are in Costa Rica as well as their home as they partake in their other outdoor passions, including surfing.

Construction of the facility, Tye Ruotolo said, was fast-tracked, thanks in large part to the performance bonuses they earned last year. Between the two of them, they received a total of $150,000 in 2022 which they channeled to seeing their dream project through.

They are hoping to earn more of the hefty bonuses in their upcoming matches to finish the gym within the year.

Tye Ruotolo in an interview with the South China Morning Post said:

“By the end of the year it should be done, running camps and being able to train out in paradise where we’ve always wanted to. It’s coming alive and I’m super stoked.”

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout added:

“Those bonuses help a lot. That’s why it’s pretty much up right now. Another bonus, it will be up even quicker.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo is up to take the circle anew on Friday, May 5, at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. He will battle ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling super fight.

The showdown will be part of ONE Championship’s landmark first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which will take place at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Apart from winning another performance bonus, the American submission grappling phenom is out to defeat Reinier de Ridder to keep his unbeaten run under ONE Championship alive. His last victory came back in December over Russian veteran Marat Gafurov, where he won his second $50,000 reward.

