Tye Ruotolo believes openweight submission grappling tournament will garner a lot of interest

American phenom Tye Ruotolo is high on ONE Championship holding an openweight submission grappling tournament in the future.

The Atos jiu-jitsu affiliate shared this in an interview with The MMA Superfan, saying a possible showdown among top submission grapplers, regardless of weight class, will not be short of takers.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“That would be really exciting and great for everyone in jiu-jitsu. I know everyone will really be trying to get in on that. So we gotta make that happen.”

Check out the interview below:

ONE Championship earlier this year announced the holding of ONE Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix as one of its landmark events for 2023.

The planned tournament will see 16 of the best strikers in ONE Championship, regardless of their weight division, compete for a top prize of $1 million.

The announcement sparked excitement not only from Muay Thai athletes but also those from other disciplines, like submission grappling, that such big events could also be held for their sport.

While he awaits word on a submission grappling openweight tournament happening, Tye Ruotolo continues with his ONE journey.

Ruutolo makes his return to action at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, taking on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling super fight.

While he is up against a bigger opponent in Reinier de Ridder in his next fight, Tye Ruotolo is unfazed, believing that the added challenge will only further bring the best out of him.

The Ruotolo-De Ridder submission grappling showdown is one of 11 top-quality fights on offer at ONE Fight Night 10, which is the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

The event will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes