"It's going to be in the first two and a half [rounds]" - Israel Adesanya shocks with explosive KO prediction for UFC 300 main event

Israel Adesanya's longstanding rivalry with Alex Pereira, which predates both fighter's time in the UFC, appears to be on the verge of ending as both fighters have expressed a willingness to train with one another. Despite this, 'The Last Stylebender' does not believe 'Poatan' will be able to retain his light heavyweight title when he faces Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300.

Speaking to Dan Hooker on his FREESTYLEBENDER podcast, the two-time middleweight champion stated:

"Two of my friends, two of my people. This fight, Alex is going to try to kick Jamahal's legs. I don't think that's a f**king secret. That's his thing. Jamahal knows this. Jamahal, I don't think is scared. Jamahal has got knockout power, scary knockout power as well. Alex can get knocked out. It's something Jamahal said... he said, 'look, who's someone Alex Pereira has outclassed in a fight?' Not just knocked out, but outclassed in a fight until he knocks them out."

Adesanya continued:

"Jamahal made that point saying he's beatable... Jamahal is just going to try to touch him at some point, but avoiding the leg kicks is the tricky bit and I know Jamahal has some remedies. Five rounds so it's going to be a slow start in the first round. They'll feel each other out, get some shots off. Alex is going to be throwing the leg kick and Jamahal will be finding his jab... I'm going to go Jamahal by KO... I think it's going to be in the first two and a half [rounds]."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below:

While many will take Adesanya's comments as a shot at Pereira, it is important to note that the two have buried the hatchet following their latest clash at UFC 287. Furthermore, 'The Last Stylebender' has had a friendship with Hill that dates back several years.

Israel Adesanya's coach confirms his return will be for the title

While nothing has been made official, rumors have began to circulate that Israel Adesanya will receive the first opportunity to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. Eugene Bareman, who has been 'The Last Stylebender's long-time coach at City Kickboxing, seemingly confirmed the rumors while speaking to The New Zealand Herald, stating:

"Israel will be fighting for the title next. The date, I’m not sure. Give us a date and we’ll take it. We’re sitting ready to go... Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title. It’s not up to Du Plessis. If that was the case, I wish Israel as a champion had those sorts of choices. The truth is, he probably didn’t."

Adesanya has fought for a title in his last 11 trips to the octagon, posting an 8-3 record in title clashes. He will look to join Randy Couture as the only fighter in UFC history to capture a title three times in the same division.

