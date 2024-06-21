"It's going to be a great game" - Superlek expects streaking Kongthoranee to throw the kitchen sink at him 

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 gives his heart and soul each time he steps into the ONE ring.

That said, 'The Kicking Machine' believes his ONE Friday Fights 68 opponent Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is also cut from the same cloth.

As such, he expects his fellow Thai warrior to bring the fight to him when they trade heavy leather on June 28, in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview conducted by ONE Championship Thailand, Superlek guaranteed a must-see battle, given his and Kongthoranee's penchant for pushing the pedal to the metal:

"I have always put 100 percent of my effort into every fight. Fans can expect a great performance from me, and I'm sure Kongthoranee too. It's going to be a great game."

When you think about it, Kongtoranee's magical run at ONE Friday Fights somehow mirrors the greatness Superlek has exuded in his trail of devastation atop the 135-pound striking divisions.

The 27-year-old Sor Sommai representative has shown his technical side in his last two victories against Sharif Mazoriev and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

Kongthoranee, though, has also shown glimpses of his destructive capabilities in knockouts over Gingsanglek Tor Laksong and Parsa Aminpour.

Then again, Superlek is considered one of the best in the game today and a massive step up in competition for the 27-year-old.

We'll soon see if Kongthoranee deserves a spot in the big boys club at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Superlek gunning for quick finish over Kongthoranee

Apart from his tussle with Kongthoranee, Superlek also has a scheduled showdown with bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

With a chance at two-division and two-sport supremacy at stake, 'The Kicking Machine' knows it's in his best interest to leave ONE Friday Fights 68 unscathed.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym star said in a South China Morning Post interview:

"I will try my best to KO or maybe just finish the game as soon as possible. I'm not saying that it's easy, I'm just going to try to find his weaknesses."

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live in Asian Primetime via the ONE Super App and ONE's digital platforms in selected regions.