"It's gonna be hard to deny him" - Daniel Cormier believes a win over Gilbert Burns should guarantee Khamzat Chimaev a title fight

Daniel Cormier believes Khamzat Chimaev is one win away from fighting for the UFC welterweight championship.

Chimaev is rumored to be facing Gilbert Burns in his next outing. According to Cormier, a win over a former title challenger in Burns will make it hard for the UFC to deny 'Borz' a title shot.

'DC', in an interview with The Schmo, shared that he's excited to see Burns and Chimaev lock horns inside the octagon and believes it will be an intriguing matchup. The former two-division champion also said he's looking forward to a potential clash between Kamaru Usman and 'Borz' if the undefeated fighter can get past 'Durinho'.

Cormier said:

"That's a fantastic fight, I mean that is one that gets you excited you know. There are contender fights that are fun, but this is one that gets you excited. If Chimaev beats a Gilbert Burns it's going to be hard to deny him a championship fight and I think that's a a good fight - him and Kamaru Usman - if he can get through Burns."

Alexander Gustafsson feels Khamzat Chimaev's striking will be too much for Kamaru Usman

Alexander Gustafsson believes Khamzat Chimaev will knock Kamaru Usman out in a potential bout.

According to the former three-time light heavyweight title challenger, Chimaev's striking is far superior to Usman's. The Swede believes that if the Chechen phenom catches the champion clean, it'll be lights out for 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

Gustafsson, who trains with Chimaev, told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

“I think he’d put Kamaru Usman to sleep, honestly. I think if he just touches his chin, it’s a big chance that Kamaru Usman goes to sleep. I like Kamaru Usman... I love his jab and his wrestling, and you can see that he’s on top, Kamaru Usman. But I just can’t see him take Khamzat’s punches."

Khamzat Chimaev has enjoyed an unprecedented rise in the UFC. 'Borz' has won his first four fights in the promotion in dominant fashion, finishing all of his opponents inside the opening two rounds. He is coming off a sensational first-round submission victory over Chinese welterweight Li Jingliang.

While it'll be interesting to see how Chimaev fares in a potential clash with Kamaru Usman, he'll have to get past a top contender first. It remains to be seen who 'Borz' fights next.

