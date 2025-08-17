"It's gonna be a long ride home to South Africa" - Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev’s dominating performance against Dricus du Plessis

UFC CEO Dana White was impressed by Khamzat Chimaev's dominant performance at UFC 319. Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 to become the newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin.

'Borz' showed dominance from Round 1 and took du Plessis down seconds into the fight. For the majority of the bout, Chimaev continued to control the South African fighter on the ground and also trapped 'Stillknocks' in a crucifix twice.

Although fans expected du Plessis to make a comeback in the championship rounds, Chimaev showed incredible cardio, and the fight was a one-sided affair. The undefeated Chechen fighter landed a total of 529 strikes and secured a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, and won by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44).

White was impressed by Chimaev's performance. He said at the post-fight presser:

"The lead up to this fight, I said, 'I bet the main event is the Fight of the Night.' I didn't see that coming, but not shocked either. The way that he dominated, if he could do it the first round, more likely you're going to do it the second and throughout the rest of the fight."

White added:

"Just getting dominated on the ground, the way that he did, is no fun for anybody... His face was pretty busted up. The knees that he was taking to the body and to the legs and the hips. It's gonna be a long ride home to South Africa."

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:38, 2:30):

Dana White "would definitely consider" Khamzat Chimaev's wish to fight at UFC 321

Even before securing the UFC middleweight crown, Khamzat Chimaev had disclosed that he wants to make a quick turnaround and return to Abu Dhabi to fight again later this year at UFC 321 on October 25, headlined by a heavyweight title clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

About Chimaev wanting to fight at UFC 321, despite fighting for five full rounds on Saturday night, Dana White added:

"I just had a kid fight on Tuesday and wanted to turn around and come here. Abu Dhabi, I would definitely consider."

