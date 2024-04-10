"It's all good" - Liam Harrison admits he has an affinity with Jonathan Haggerty, doesn't mind the constant callouts

Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison has bared his true thoughts on what appears to be a hint of beef between him and two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

For context, 'The General' has been calling out Harrison to a duel of generations between two English stars inside the ONE circle for quite some time now.

The 'Hitman', for his part, has been adamant that if he and Haggerty fought about six years ago, the Knowlesy Academy fighter would be no match for him and would even put on an onslaught against the 27-year-old.

However, that is not the case as the 38-year-old from Leeds, England, admitted that fighting a prime Haggerty while he is in his own twilight years would be a mistake.

Despite such concessions, Haggerty has remained open to fighting the former WBC Muaythai World Champion if the fans clamored for it.

Taking to his personal Facebook account to clear the air, Harrison wrote the following:

"Should he be calling me out at 38? Probably not. It's ridiculous, but I actually like John and what he's doing, so it's all good."

Liam Harrison's comeback tour starts in June

After dealing with injuries for the better part of the past two years, the renowned Muay Thai star is set to return to the circle for the sixth time as he faces Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.

Harrison has been adamant that he wants to go out on his own terms, and producing a highlight-reel victory against Kitano will prove that he has a lot left in the tank.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

