"It's been a good run, Charles" - fans react after Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev for the LW title is announced for UFC 280

A UFC lightweight champion will soon be crowned after it was announced that Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant title at UFC 280.

The matchup was announced during the broadcast of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez.

The 155-pound weight class remains without a ruler after Oliveira was stripped of the title for his botched weight cut ahead of UFC 274. However, 'Do Bronx' earned the opportunity to regain the belt when he defeated Justin Gaethje in the card's main event. Meanwhile, Makhachev earned his shot by stringing together an impressive 10 wins in a row.

Fans on Twitter rejoiced as the table was set for a massive clash in the lightweight division. Check out the best reactions below:

UFC fans react to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira's supporters firmly believe that the Brazilian will reclaim the gold. Twitter user @ryancashh is among those who do, while @edernunesz thinks Oliveira is still the champ as far as he's concerned.

However, there are also those who think that it's Makhachev's time to shine. Twitter user @zamnzeke believes it has been a good run for 'Do Bronx' but there's no way he's walking out with the title.

His sentiments were echoed by @Sa_Gwang and @Skip2MyJays who agree that the Dagestani is destined to become the new champ.

Meanwhile, there are those who pointed out that the location of the fight seems unfair to the former lightweight champion. The bout is set to take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which serves as Makhachev's unofficial home turf. This group of people think that, if anything, Oliveira deserves to fight in his home country of Brazil.

There are also those who are still unconvinced that Makhachev deserves to fight for the title. They think that his 10-fight winning streak is inconsequential because he hasn't fought many high-level contenders.

Twitter users @ChampFiggy and @melocovington both pointed out that Makhachev basically earned a title shot for beating unraked Bobby Green.

Finally, there are those who are already looking ahead to who ever is next for the winner. Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski are two of the most requested names.

