"It's good to take some break" - Roberto Soldic says time off fighting allowed him to be at his sparkling best at ONE 171: Qatar

Roberto Soldic has no qualms about being away from competition for an extended period. Per the Croatian knockout machine, it helped him deliver big time during his return at ONE 171: Qatar.

After failing to get his hand raised in two outings on the global stage, 'Robocop' lived up to his hype with a signature finish that showed why he's highly revered within the MMA community inside the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena.

The UFD Gym athlete stole a march on Dagi Arslanaliev's forward pressure and countered with a dynamite left hook in two minutes to get his first promotional win and a cool US$50,000 performance bonus.

Speaking at the ONE 171: Qatar post-event press conference, Roberto Soldic admitted that though he's had to wait for more than a year to step back on martial arts' biggest stage, it only fueled his hunger to right his mistakes of the past:

"You know, sometimes, it's good to take some break from the fight because, you know, like, I miss it now. You know, 20 months is enough time, and I get a fight."

Soldic's triumphant outing in Qatar improved his record to 21-4. 18 of his victories have come by way of knockout and TKO.

Watch the full press conference here:

Roberto Soldic believes he's unstoppable following stunning KO in Qatar

Roberto Soldic is ready to rock and roll inside the Circle after bagging his maiden victory at ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Croatian martial artist might have a few challenges as he carves his route to two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee's welterweight crown, but he's confident no one can stop him in his quest for 26 pounds of gold.

'Robocop' told Mitch Chilson during an in-Circle interview:

"When I'm like this nobody can beat me. Nobody. When I'm like this nobody can beat me in this cage. If I'm good, nobody can beat this Robocop. I'm back, guys."

The replay of ONE 171: Qatar will be available to fight fans at watch.onefc.com.

