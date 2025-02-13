"It’s a good thing that Eric is frustrated" - Fans react to Sean Strickland seemingly firing Eric Nicksick from future cornering

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland's recent comments about his coach Eric Nicksick have created quite a buzz in the MMA world. Nicksick criticized Strickland's performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

In response, 'Tarzan' uploaded a video to social media where he shared that he intends to continue being friends with Nicksick but the chances of the coach being a part of his corner in the future are very low:

"I like Eric. He's a friend of mine and is going to continue to be a friend of mine. Will he probably be in my corner? Probably not. We have so many great guys at Xtreme [Couture]... We have so many savages that I would love to corner me. But that entire fight camp was a struggle.

"We all f**king have excuses and they don't f**king matter. The only reason I'm doing this is because Eric had to go do a f**king podcast and become an influencer, so I've got to kind of explain myself."

MMA fans shared their reactions to Strickland's statement in the comments section.

One individual agreed with Nicksick's criticism and asked that 'Tarzan' keep him as a part of his team:

"It's a good thing Eric is frustrated. I would keep him and listen to him. Don't just replace him with a yes man. Eric is spot on in what he said."

One user took a dig at 'Tarzan', accusing him of making excuses for the loss:

"I'm not making excuses... proceeds to list all the excuses."

One individual criticized Nicksick for publicly slamming his own fighter:

"Pretty disgraceful for a coach to publicly bash his fighter. That's man-to-man talk not for everybody else."

MMA fan react to Sean Strickland's video

What did Eric Nicksick say about Sean Strickland's performance?

Sean Strickland's video was in response to Eric Nicksick's recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. After UFC 312, Nicksick sat down for a conversation with Helwani and shared his thoughts on Strickland's performance.

The MMA coach labeled the former champion's performance as "uninspiring" and expressed his disappointment at the outcome:

"It was just uninspired fighting to me. It just seemed like [Strickland] was sleepwalking... I didn't know if he was trying to collect data in the beginning or if it was just a slow start... To travel all the way [to Australia]... I was just disappointed, man."

