It’s gym then home for Lions Nation MMA’s Jeremy Pacatiw: “That’s where I rest and recover”

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw has seemingly cracked the code on how to achieve a healthy work and life balance.Ever since welcoming his firstborn son last month, the Filipino warrior has prioritized being the best husband and father he can be.Still, the 29-year-old from Baguio, Philippines, has made sure not to neglect his responsibilities and duties as a professional fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization.Speaking to ONE Championship, Jeremy Pacatiw detailed his straightforward approach to his balancing act at home and in the gym.&quot;Now it's all up to me to still find a balance and still spend quality time with [my wife], resting and training to the best of my abilities. During training, it just has to be training. After gym, no more side trips, I head straight home, and that's where I rest and recover.&quot; Jeremy Pacatiw has set his priorities straight and won't let any distractions affect this perfect harmony of work and play. The Lions Nation MMA affiliate has worked tirelessly behind closed doors since he wants to return to the winning column against Elbek Alyshov.This critical three-round showdown will take place at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video this Friday, August 1, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.New dad Jeremy Pacatiw shares what it's like to hold a training camp while caring for a newbornJeremy &quot;The Juggernaut&quot; Pacatiw admits his training camp for Elbek Alyshov had its share of ups and downs. While his fighting skills have continually evolved under Lions Nation MMA, it's his new role as a father that's been the challenging part. &quot;There are struggles, of course. The lack of sleep, the fight is coming up, and there are only two of us in the household, me and my wife. So those are the things that are on my mind,&quot; he told ONE Championship.