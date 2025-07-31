  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • It’s gym then home for Lions Nation MMA’s Jeremy Pacatiw: “That’s where I rest and recover”

It’s gym then home for Lions Nation MMA’s Jeremy Pacatiw: “That’s where I rest and recover”

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:47 GMT
Jeremy Pacatiw | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jeremy Pacatiw | Image credit: ONE Championship

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw has seemingly cracked the code on how to achieve a healthy work and life balance.

Ad

Ever since welcoming his firstborn son last month, the Filipino warrior has prioritized being the best husband and father he can be.

Still, the 29-year-old from Baguio, Philippines, has made sure not to neglect his responsibilities and duties as a professional fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jeremy Pacatiw detailed his straightforward approach to his balancing act at home and in the gym.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Now it’s all up to me to still find a balance and still spend quality time with [my wife], resting and training to the best of my abilities. During training, it just has to be training. After gym, no more side trips, I head straight home, and that’s where I rest and recover."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jeremy Pacatiw has set his priorities straight and won't let any distractions affect this perfect harmony of work and play. The Lions Nation MMA affiliate has worked tirelessly behind closed doors since he wants to return to the winning column against Elbek Alyshov.

This critical three-round showdown will take place at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video this Friday, August 1, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

New dad Jeremy Pacatiw shares what it's like to hold a training camp while caring for a newborn

Jeremy "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw admits his training camp for Elbek Alyshov had its share of ups and downs.

Ad
Ad

While his fighting skills have continually evolved under Lions Nation MMA, it's his new role as a father that's been the challenging part.

"There are struggles, of course. The lack of sleep, the fight is coming up, and there are only two of us in the household, me and my wife. So those are the things that are on my mind," he told ONE Championship.

Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on ONE Fight Night 34. The full event is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications