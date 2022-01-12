"It's hard to bet against Henry" - Daniel Cormier gives his take on a potential Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo title fight

Daniel Cormier has revealed his thoughts on a potential featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo.

Alexander Volkanovski was initially set to defend his belt against Max Holloway in April. However, mere days after the fight was announced, Holloway was forced to drop out after aggravating a previous injury.

A host of fighters have thrown their names into the title mix, all claiming they are deserving of a shot at the belt. The majority of these fighters in question are career featherweights, such as Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett, and Giga Chikadze.

However, former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has also offered to step in and face Alexander Volkanovski. The general consensus appears to back the current champion should the matchup be made, but in a recent interview with The Schmo, Daniel Cormier had the following to say:

"Any time you have a guy changing weight classes, trying to go up, people have a lot to say about it. The one thing about Henry Cejudo is that he usually wins. It's hard to bet against Henry. But these types of situations are always divisive, because everybody at featherweight, if they do let Henry fight for the belt, is gonna be upset. But if he does, how can you question a guy that's won belts in two weight classes and has shown on multiple occasions that he can get it done wherever he goes, rom the Olympics to fighting. So while he is worthy, it doesn't seem like that's the direction they're going at."

Check out The Schmo's full interview with Daniel Cormier below:

Daniel Cormier on who he believes Alexander Volkanovski will be matched up with

Whilst the prospect of a title fight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski is certainly appealing, it does not appear to be the route the UFC are planning on taking.

As Daniel Cormier states, it looks like 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung will be the one fighting for featherweight gold next. Discussing that, 'DC' had the following to say:

"To me, I think it's gonna be The Korean Zombie. It looks like the champ wants to fight the Zombie. And a lot of times, that usually is what happens."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard