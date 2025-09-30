"It's hard to knock him out" - Prajanchai says teammate Kongthoranee is a tough nut to crack

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has firsthand knowledge of his training partner's remarkable durability, as the two-sport champion praises Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's toughness and cautious fighting approach that makes him extremely difficult to finish despite facing elite-level opposition.The 30-year-old Thai icon trains alongside Kongthoranee at the renowned PK Saenchai Muaythaigym in Bangkok, where their daily sessions have provided intimate insight into the No.4-ranked flyweight contender's defensive awareness and ability to withstand punishment during intense preparation.Kongthoranee's defensive mindset and technical discipline have carried him to an impressive 11-3 promotional record against elite competition, demonstrating his ability to compete with the division's best fighters while minimizing damage through careful positioning and tactical awareness.The 28-year-old faces undefeated Uzbek sensation Aslamjon Ortikov in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, where his durability and defensive skills will be tested against a 22-0 prospect known for spectacular finishing ability.During his interview with ONE Championship, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion explained what makes his teammate so difficult to knock out while praising his comprehensive approach to training and competition.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Prajanchai said:&quot;He trains hard, both in the morning and at night. It's hard to knock him out unless he makes a big mistake or gets hit by a powerful shot, because Kongthoranee is a fighter who is always careful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrajanchai set for main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 36Like Kongthoranee, Prajanchai will return to action on ONE Championship's latest American primetime spectacle later this week.The 30-year-old squares off against Jonathan Di Bella in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification matchup in the main event of the card.Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free this Friday, October 3.