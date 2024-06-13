"It's hard to pass him up" - Christian Lee says former welterweight MMA champ Zebaztian Kadestam deserves a title shot

Reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee believes a showdown with Zebaztian Kadestam will inevitably come. Lording over two divisions, 'The Warrior' is itching to return to action and has been keeping tabs on potential challengers during his time away from the sport.

As for his first world title defense of the 185-pound crown, Lee thinks it's only fair to give the former champion a shot to regain his old throne.

Christian Lee told Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin during the ONE 167 interviews:

"I think in the welterweight division, definitely the clear contender would be [Zebaztian] Kadestam. He's a former champion. He's also coming off a great knockout over Roberto Soldic, so you know, it's hard to pass him up, definitely. In the welterweight division, I think he will be next."

Meanwhile, Kadestam seems to be next in line at welterweight not just by right, but because he's also the most deserving challenger.

After enduring a career-worst three-fight skid, 'The Bandit' rose like a phoenix and racked off three straight violent finishes over Valmir Da Silva, Iuri Lapicus, and most recently, Roberto Soldic.

As far as Lee is concerned, Kadestam's incredible comeback win over 'Robocop' at ONE Fight Night 10 last year has solidified his claim as the no.1 contender.

Watch the full interview:

Christian Lee could return at ONE's upcoming US shows

If all goes to plan, Christian Lee wants his comeback fight to take place on United States soil.

In the same Sportskeeda MMA interview, the Singaporean-American superstar said he wants in on the promotion's stacked ONE 168: Denver card.

"I would like to be back in action soon. I heard they're putting on a show in Denver, September, so I'd love to try get on that card and defend one of my belts."

It is also worth noting that the world's largest martial arts organization has a second US event scheduled. ONE 170 will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8.

