"It's hard to stay at the top" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vows to show Shir Cohen the massive gap in their power levels

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready for her upcoming title defense against Shir Cohen on June 6 for the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ahead of this championship clash, Rodrigues talked with the South China Morning Post for an interview, where she said that Cohen is not the only one who's eager to win and explained that there are levels to the responsibility of being a titleholder, as she stated:
"She's hungry, but we are hungry too. It's not hard to get to the top. It's hard to stay at the top."
Watch Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' interview here:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The Brazilian striking star is on a two-fight win streak with successful title defenses against Cristina Morales and Marie McManamon.
Rodrigues even dared to become a two-division world champion by moving up in the strawweight division and challenged Smilla Sundell for her 26-pound golden belt, but ultimately came up short in September 2023 with a third-round TKO defeat.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues happy to welcome any contender for her Muay Thai crown
The Phuket Fight Club standout also told the South China Morning Post during the same recent interview that she would gladly accept a challenge against any contender that the promotion would pit against her.
Rodrigues said that this is one of her main responsibilities as the unquestioned queen of the weight class, and she's willing to put it on the line every time her number is called, as she declared:
"But we are happy we still have an opponent, and we are gonna fight. We are gonna fight with anyone, it doesn't matter. I am just here to defend her belt, and it doesn't matter who comes."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.