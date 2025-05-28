“It doesn’t matter who comes” - ‘Mom-champ’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says Shir Cohen is just another challenger to dispose

As far as Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is concerned, Shir Cohen is just another name on the list she needs to cross off on her path to greatness.

Two of the fiercest 115-pound female strikers on the planet will clash in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video this coming June 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For the 'mom-champ' Rodrigues, keeping 26 pounds of gold on her shoulders remains her top priority, and she's fully embraced having the target on her back since capturing the title against Stamp Fairtex back in 2020.

While the challenger Cohen enters this slugfest with all the confidence in the world following her marvelous 3-0 run in ONE, Rodrigues sees her as just another obstacle on the way.

The Brazilian striking superstar shared in her pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

"But we are happy we still have an opponent, and we are gonna fight. We are gonna fight with anyone, it doesn't matter. I am just here to defend her belt, and it doesn’t matter who comes."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has left a trail of devastation in her wake, with victories over the likes of all-time greats like Stamp and Janet Todd. The Phuket Fight Club representative has looked sensational in her last two title defenses against Cristina Morales and Marie McManamon.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says rematch with Stamp could happen in MMA

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues revealed that she's been preparing for an MMA transition, and it looks like it could happen soon.

The Brazilian striker immediately addressed the elephant in the room, particularly a potential rematch with a familiar foe in the atomweight MMA division.

In the same interview, Rodrigues teased a potential clash with Stamp Fairtex under a different ruleset:

"We think it’s going to be MMA for sure in the future. But if it's in Muay Thai, we are ready also. We have been ready already, but it didn’t happen. But we really believe it will happen in MMA in the future."

Watch the full SCMP interview:

