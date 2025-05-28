“It will happen in MMA” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes her path will collide with Stamp again in mixed martial arts

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes the chapter of her saga with Stamp Fairtex is far from over.

While the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion would love to run it back with the Thai megastar in an all-striking match, she thinks their paths will cross in a different sport.

Stamp, the former atomweight MMA world champion, has made history as the promotion's first-ever three-sport world champion after transitioning to mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues has already expressed her desire to make the leap to MMA and would entertain a do-over with Stamp under a different ruleset. The Brazilian 'mom-champ' told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"We think it’s going to be MMA for sure in the future. But if it's in Muay Thai, we are ready also. We have been ready already, but it didn’t happen. But we really believe it will happen in MMA in the future."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ended Stamp's reign as atomweight MMA queen back in 2020. The 27-year-old striker hasn't looked back since and defended her throne thrice against formidable challengers.

Rodrigues will look to continue her dominance in the 115-pound Muay Thai ranks this coming June 6 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32. The Phuket Fight Club affiliate will look to defend her throne against the surging Shir Cohen inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits grappling training has been quite challenging

While Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has been training non-stop for her upcoming world title defense, she's also been adding some BJJ and wrestling classes to prepare for her inevitable MMA transition.

The reigning atomweight Muay Thai world titleholder has been enjoying 'The Gentle Art', but admits it's been quite an adjustment for her. Rodrigues told ONE:

“It’s very different. Jiu-jitsu, since I don’t have much experience, requires me to use a lot of strength, and that really wears me out."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 32 free, live as it happens in US Primetime.

