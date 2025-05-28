WATCH: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan headline the nastiest finishes from ONE Fight Night 32 stars

Some of the world's most formidable strikers are set to light up U.S. primetime as ONE Championship returns with another action-packed spectacle next week.

The world's largest martial arts organization will showcase a stacked card featuring Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Johan Ghazali, and Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 32, airing live on June 6 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

To build anticipation for the blockbuster show, the promotion released a highlight reel of jaw-dropping finishes from the evening's key athletes — Rodrigues, Ghazali, and Estupinan — giving fans a taste of what's to come.

Rodrigues, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, made a statement in her last defense at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March. There, she dismantled promotional newcomer Marie McManamon in a dominant performance that ended in a technical knockout.

Meanwhile, Ghazali burst onto the scene with a sensational debut at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February 2023, where the Malaysian-American phenom needed just 16 seconds to dispatch Padetsuk Fairtex by connecting with a thunderous overhand right.

As for Estupinan, he reinforced his status as a knockout machine with a devastating second-round finish of Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25 in October 2024.

ONE Fight Night 32 guarantees scintillating finishes

With a trio of elite finishers on the bill, ONE Fight Night 32 promises an unforgettable night of high-octane martial arts action.

In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stakes her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Israeli challenger Shir Cohen.

On the other hand, Estupinan is slated to tangle with Colombian-American spitfire Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai duel.

In another flyweight Muay Thai scrap, Estupinan goes head-to-head with Japanese veteran Taiki Naito.

ONE Fight Night 32 will stream live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

