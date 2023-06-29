"It's heavy" - Moved Kevin Lee reacts after learning about Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni's condition

Kevin Lee has nothing but good wishes for his former submission grappling opponent and Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni. Support has been pouring in for the 28-year-old fighter as he is recovering from a heart attack and subsequent brain damage. He was kept in intensive care until last Friday. However, he is now beginning to respond to stimuli.

Kevin Lee, who is set to make his UFC comeback after nearly two years, interacted with MMA journalists as a part of media day obligations. He was asked to share his thoughts on Lencioni’s situation. The Motown Phenom admitted to being unaware of this situation until now and responded:

“It’s heavy… I wish him the best, I wish his family the best, I wish the best for anybody… Especially when it comes down to health. I think that’s first and foremost even over fighting or anything else that he’s got going on. We have a big team over at Kill Cliff FC so, yeah, we’re all behind him.”

Lencioni suffered a cardiac arrest during his training camp for the now-canceled UFC 298 fight. He will most likely go through an extensive treatment and rehabilitation process. As a result, his future as an MMA fighter is uncertain at this moment. The MMA community has lent its support for Lencioni and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family.

Kevin Lee and Cris Lencioni shared a mat at the Submission Underground event

Kevin Lee was once a highly touted prospect. After initial success, he struggled to find his footing in the organization’s top echelons. He was released by the organization in 2021. While testing the free agency, Lee found his way into grappling promotion Submission Underground.

Coincidentally, Cris Lencioni happened to be Lee's opponent in his first-ever submission grappling contest. Lencioni, who was also making his SG debut, defeated Lee via unanimous decision at Submission Underground 28 event that took place in Portland, Oregon on October 31, 2021.

Kevin Lee protested the outcome and pressed for a rematch which might have created some bitterness between the two men at the time. However, Lee does not have any ill will towards his former opponent and wishes him nothing but good health.

Lee will make his comeback in the UFC octagon in the Welterweight division and fight Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC on ESPN 48. Lee is confident that he will get past the relatively unknown but extremely dangerous opponent. His goal in this second tenure with the UFC is to test himself against the best talent that the welterweight division has to offer.

