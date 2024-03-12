“It’s a historic moment for both of us” – Phetjeeja honored to be the final opponent of Janet Todd’s legendary career

Newly crowned reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand made history last weekend when she successfully dethroned now former divisional titleholder Janet Todd of the United States.

The two elite strikers went head to head in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card held in celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day.

Addressing the media backstage in the official ONE Fight Night 20 post-fight interviews, Phetjeeja expressed gratitude toward her fallen foe.

‘The Queen’ said:

“It's such an honor to fight Janet Todd in her retirement fight. I’m very happy that I was part of her last fight so she can remember me, and I can remember her. It’s a historic moment for both of us.”

After the event, Todd left her gloves in the center of the ring, symbolizing the final fight of her career as she heads into retirement.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja took place live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, March 9th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja?

At just 22 years of age, Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has quickly established herself as one of the pound-for-pound best female strikes on the planet.

But the newly crowned atomweight kickboxing queen is determined to win two belts, and she’s coming after ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues next.

Rodrigues was victorious against Cristina Morales in the ONE Fight Night 20 co-main event, so a showdown with Phetjeeja could be next on the cards.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Phetjeeja’s next fight.