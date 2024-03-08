Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she’s inching closer to owning her dream house in Thailand: “I’m not too far away”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil dreams of building a life in her adopted home of Thailand, where she can raise her kids during the day, lounge by the beach, and smash the pads at night.

Rodrigues uprooted her life in Brazil, where she says training was very difficult. She then moved halfway across the world to Phuket, where she now hones her skills at Phuket Fight Club. Fortunately, Rodrigues brought her family along with her, and now they are working together to build their dream house.

The Brazilian star says she’s getting closer.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues shared her dream of owning a home in Thailand and settling there.

The 25-year-old mom champ said:

“My dream is to buy my house here in Thailand. And now that my family is living with me, I want to be able to provide the best for them. I know it's not impossible, and I've been working every day for it. I feel like I'm not too far away from realizing that dream.”

It may take just one more win in the ONE Championship ring to make that dream a reality.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns to action against Cristina Morales this weekend

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to defend her ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title against Spain’s Cristina Morales in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video.

A victory for the Brazilian could mean another opportunity to win a hefty $50,000 bonus or have enough to build her dream home in Thailand. But Morales is no easy fight, and Rodrigues needs to be at her best to emerge victorious.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.