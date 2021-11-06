"It's a huge blockbuster fight" - Dana White explains why he's keen on making the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz fight 

Following Khamzat Chimaev's dominant finish of Li Jingliang at UFC 267, rumors quickly began circulating that a matchup against Nate Diaz might be next for 'Borz'.

Dana White added fuel to the fire by later stating that it was a fight that the UFC are looking to book. However, there has since been a general feeling on social media that this is not a fight fans are particularly interested in seeing.

This reportedly culminated in a journalist accusing Dana White of throwing Diaz to the wolves. However, the UFC president has since hit back, speaking to ESPN MMA where he stated:

"I just had an interview the other day where the kid was coming after me saying that I'm throwing Nate Diaz to the wolves if I have him fight Khamzat Chimaev right. He wanted to fight Usman. That's throwing you to the wolves. Throwing you to the wolves- Khamzat Chimaev has all these high expectations of what he could possibly achieve right. Usman has achieved them. Usman is the world champion. Nate Diaz wanted to fight Kamaru Usman. But you don't want to fight Khamzat Chimaev who has 4 fights in the UFC?"

Check out the full interview with Dana White below:

What next for Khamzat Chimaev if not Nate Diaz?

If a fight with Nate Diaz does not materialize next for Khamzat Chimaev, then there are a number of notable matchups that would also work. Chief among them is Neil Magny.

Magny has called out Khamzat Chimaev multiple times and is currently unbooked. He would also be the first top 10 opponent 'Borz' has ever faced. 'The Haitian Sensation' holds a record of 25-8, having defeated the likes of Geoff Neal, Kelvin Gastelum and Chimaev's most recent foe, Li Jingliang.

Alternatively, Belal Muhammad also indicated that he would be up for a fight with 'Borz'. He recently shared his messages with MMA super manager Ali Abdelaziz, which show Muhammad stating his interest in a fight with Chimaev in January.

