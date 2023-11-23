“It’s ingrained in our films” – Rich Franklin explains why grounded knees to the head are still taboo among most MMA fans

ONE Championship is known for all-action fights across the board, especially in its MMA product, where the organization adopts the global MMA ruleset, which is different from other promotions that use the unified rules of MMA.

Under the global MMA ruleset, there are many key differences, one of which is the use of knees to a grounded opponent. This move is illegal under the unified rules, but in ONE Championship, they are allowed.

ONE Championship vice president and MMA legend Rich Franklin says knees to grounded opponents, in particular, is a foreign concept to American fans, simply because it has always been ingrained in their culture.

In a guest appearance on The Weighing In podcast with Big John McCarthy and Josh Thompson, Rich Franklin talked about the move in question.

The former UFC champion said:

“I find myself in a parallel universe of where I was in 2003-2004, with the UFC. I find myself in a situation where, you know, back then, the thought of punching someone on the ground was foreign to people, right? Remember this, John?

"Like, Oh, it's even ingrained. It's ingrained in our films. The fact that you can hit the ground, and then follow up with somebody like, even when you watch a Little John Wayne, Western [movie] on Instagram or like, He goes,’Get up, boy,’ right? And that's how it is.”

Rich Franklin talks about ONE Championship’s weight and hydration protocols

Another major difference between how ONE Championship operates compared to other promotions is their unique weight and hydration protocols.

ONE bans weight cutting through dehydration, and require athletes to compete at their natural walking weights.

Rich Franklin said in the same interview:

“And so the idea is that these athletes are competing at their full hydrated potential. So I think it's a combination of all these things that make for more exciting events.”