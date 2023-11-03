“This is going to be a banger” - Fans hyped beyond belief after Jonathan Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade pass weight and hydration

ONE Fight Night 16 is upon us as both Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty successfully made weight and passed the hydration test today. This epic bout between the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will go down as one of the most compelling match-ups in combat sports history.

The two world champions of their respective sports will lock horns for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. This battle of two kings is a rarity in any sport.

ONE Championship posted a video of both Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade making weight:

"The main event is official 🔥 Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade throw down for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video! 👑 Who you got? @jhaggerty_ @fabricioandrade1"

Fans are reacting to the video

@nizar_yakoubi_official and @faisal_the_lion_afridi are supportive of Fabricio Andrade

@trance_addict_1966 and @yxng_franno, however, are team Haggerty

@alexfage.art, @jojorinab and @muaythaievolution are just excited at the possibility of this bout becoming one of the best of the year

Look to see 'The General' square off against 'Wonder Boy' in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. With both men at the top of their respective sports, fighting under a completely different ruleset will surely produce some interesting moments in the bout. This massive superfight will surely be one for the books.

The entire card, which goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.