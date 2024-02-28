“It’s Jarred Brooks versus the Philippines” - Jarred Brooks takes on a whole nation in rematch against Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

Jarred Brooks isn’t just taking shots at Joshua Pacio, he’s ready to take on the entire Philippines.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion was at his best at being a heel when he cut scathing promos at Pacio during the press conference of ONE 166 in Qatar.

Brooks, who was never shy in going full blast on the microphone, said his upcoming world title rematch isn’t just against Pacio but against the entire Filipino nation.

He said:

“You guys aren’t asking questions earlier because you didn’t want me to get in Joshua Pacio’s head. It’s Jarred Brooks versus the Philippines, it ain’t Jarred Brooks versus Joshua Pacio.”

Brooks’ trash talk was on another level during the media event, and his antics reached far beyond the microphone.

Even before he got to answer questions, Brooks was already in his element when he brought out bananas and threw several fruits to the audience.

It was his turn on the microphone, though, that the American star elevated the atmosphere of the event.

Things will ultimately reach their crescendo this Friday when Brooks puts the gold on the line against Pacio at Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jarred Brooks shrugs off Joshua Pacio’s improvements

After losing his world title to Jarred Brooks in Manila, Joshua Pacio changed his professional career when he left the famed Team Lakay to join Lions Nation MMA.

It was in the new gym that Pacio made strides in his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Brooks, however, isn’t buying any of Pacio’s improvements.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks said he doesn’t care too much about Pacio’s developments and believes he still has the advantages heading into ONE 166.

"I see that he's trying to be more explosive on the entries. I'm always changing angles and moving, so I know he's gonna be trying to hit like threes with me. So it's a different stylistic opponent when you're going against somebody for the second time.”

He added:

“So I think that Josh is going to be trying to hit three punch combinations and I think that's gonna go against everything that he was working on in that last fight. So I think he's necessarily screwed either way.”